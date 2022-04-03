Wright State’s Tanner Holden, a former Wheelersburg High School all-stater, races down court after a steal during a game last season against Northern Kentucky. Holden announced he is transferring from Wright State to Ohio State to play basketball.
HUNTINGTON — Tanner Holden often dreamed of playing at Ohio State, but pictured himself at Ohio Stadium as a wide receiver instead of the Schottenstein Center as a guard.
The former Wheelersburg High School star announced he is transferring from Wright State to Ohio State to play basketball.
“I’m not saying ‘goodbye,’ but ‘thank you,’ to my Wright State coaches, teammates, administration, faculty, team managers and the entire community for the continuous support,” Holden said.
Holden, son of Marshall University hall of famer Rodney Holden, brings scoring punch to a Buckeyes squad that loses Malaki Banham to the NBA, as well as fellow guards Jamari Wheeler, Cedric Russell and Jimmy Sotos. The 6-foot-6, 185-pound junior averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season. He was second in the nation in free throws made (221) and attempts (280) last season. He made 49.7% of his shots., 34.1 from 3-point range. Holden has started 91 of 92 games.
As a freshman, Holden averaged 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game and made 61.1 percent of his shots. As a sophomore, he scored 15.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
Holden, who helped the Raiders to the Horizon League tournament championship and first NCAA tournament appearance this season, will have two years of eligibility.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.