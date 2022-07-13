"I asked him to squeeze my hand, and I got a good, hard squeeze from him several times," Caudill's mother, Christie, said. "He got real agitated and started moving some as well."
Christie Caudill said her son squeezed his pillow and pulled himself up in bed nearly to a sitting position. She said he has a lung infection that causes him to cough and a slight fever, but medication appears to be helping.
"He's ready to wake up and get those tubes out of him," Caudill said. "We really feel this is going to happen very soon."
Caudill has been in an induced coma since falling down steps at a friend's house.
Christie said the ordeal has been difficult for her husband, Will, and daughter, Faith.
"Watching this is hard on our hearts and not an easy process," she said.
Caudill was a first-team Class AAA all-stater after rushing for 746 yards and 10 touchdowns in five games as a senior in 2020. As a junior, he ran for 1,938 yards and 15 touchdowns. After graduating, Caudill joined the Marines.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
