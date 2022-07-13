The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2019 0921 midland
Buy Now

Cabell Midland’s Jakob Caudill (45) powers upfield on a carry as the Knights take on Hurricane during a high school football game on Sept. 20, 2019, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Injured former Cabell Midland football star Jakob Caudill took a turn for the better Wednesday.

Caudill, who suffered a fractured skull in a fall July 4, responded to commands and moved around in his bed at Cabell Huntington Hospital. 

"I asked him to squeeze my hand, and I got a good, hard squeeze from him several times," Caudill's mother, Christie, said. "He got real agitated and started moving some as well."

Christie Caudill said her son squeezed his pillow and pulled himself up in bed nearly to a sitting position. She said he has a lung infection that causes him to cough and a slight fever, but medication appears to be helping. 

"He's ready to wake up and get those tubes out of him," Caudill said. "We really feel this is going to happen very soon."

Caudill has been in an induced coma since falling down steps at a friend's house.

Christie said the ordeal has been difficult for her husband, Will, and daughter, Faith.

"Watching this is hard on our hearts and not an easy process," she said.

Caudill was a first-team Class AAA all-stater after rushing for 746 yards and 10 touchdowns in five games as a senior in 2020. As a junior, he ran for 1,938 yards and 15 touchdowns. After graduating, Caudill joined the Marines.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you