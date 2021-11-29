Former Coal Grove High School offensive lineman Austin Pleasants made his on-field NFL debut Sunday when the Carolina Panthers played the Miami Dolphins.
The Panthers signed Pleasants, all 6-foot-7, 330-pounds of him, Oct. 12 off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pleasant spent the past two seasons on the Jaguars practice squad after signing as a free agent out of Ohio University.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington High volleyball standout Elli Barry signed with Marshall. McPherson (Kansas) College offered former South Point offensive lineman Brodie Thompson of Hocking (Junior) College. Thompson also visited the University of Virginia-Wise.
Ironton wide receiver Ty Pekins visited, and received and offer from, Kent State. Wheelersburg volleyball standout Lyndsay Heimbach visited Kentucky Christian. South Webster golfer Gavin Baker signed with Shawnee State. Lucasville Valley linebacker Chase Morroe and Capital quarterback JacQuai Long visited Marshall, which offered Cabell Midland running back Mason Moran a preferred walk-on spot.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Huntington High is 4-0 vs. Cabell Midland in the football playoffs all-time. The Knights lead the series 17-13. Huntington High coach Billy Seals won his 100th game on Friday. HHS quarterback Gavin Lochow is the first player in program history to rush and pass for more than 1,000 yards in a season.
Martinsburg has won 20 consecutive playoff football games. Coal Grove's girls basketball team led Manchester 55-6 after three quarters of a 57-17 victory. Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter played just seven quarters this season, but passed for more than 900 yards.
Former Huntington High basketball star Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 26 points and hit the winning free throws Tuesday at Florida Gulf Coast beat Rhode Island 67-66.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SHOOTOUT: Huntington St. Joe will host a middle school basketball shootout Saturday.
The schedule features, Ceredo-Kenova vs. Huntington St. Joe junior varsity boys at 9 a.m.; C-K vs. Barboursville boys at 10:15 a.m.; C-K vs. Huntington East girls at 11:30 a.m.; Huntington East vs. Buffalo boys at 12:45 p.m.; Buffalo vs. Fairland girls at 2 p.m.; Milton vs. Ironton St. Joe girls at 3:15 p.m.; Milton vs. Ironton St. Joe boys at 4:30 p.m.; Huntington St. Joe vs. Vinson girls at 5:45 p.m.; and Huntington St. Joe vs. Vinson boys at 7 p.m.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: The Kentucky Football Coaches Association voted the late Jim Matney of Johnson Central the 4A, District 8 coach of the year.
Roy Lucas Jr., son of late Greenup County coach Roy Lucas, is the new head football coach at Simon Kenton High School. East Carter football finished 14-4, the most successful season in the program's history. Former Russell High and Marshall University standout Nate McPeek has coached Frederick Douglass to the Kentucky 5A state championship game vs. South Warren.
The Ohio Valley Conference is seeking an assignor of officials for boys and girls soccer. E-mail Rock Hill principal Sam Gue at sgue@rockhill.org for more information. Former Fairland wide receiver Gavin Hunt of the University of Pikeville has entered the transfer portal.