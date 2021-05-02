PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The women’s cross country program at Shawnee State got another outstanding effort from Jessica Price as the senior not only won one conference championship, but two, claiming top honors in the 1,500 and 5,000 meter runs on the final day of the Mid-South Conference Championships in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
A former Fairland High School star, Price, who ran a 4:40.76 in the 1,500-meter run, posted a NAIA National ‘B’ Standard in the event, and also added in a time of 18:29.12 in the 5,000-meter run to win by 15 seconds in the latter competition despite a heavy workload, having run 16,500 meters in less than 72 hours.
Jozi Brown, who ran an 18:44.22 to finish second in the 5,000, collected second-team All-MSC honors while another former Fairland runner, Mckenna Pannell, ran a 19:52.83 that allowed the latter to finish eighth in the same event, a day after earning third-team All-MSC accolades in the 10,000 meter run.
Behind the trio, Niki Young helped contribute to the point tally with a strong effort in the discus throw, finishing eighth after notching a 34.24-meter toss.
The women’s 4-by-100 (Abigail Blankenship, Sydnie Jenkins, Tori Oehlers, and Nikki van Wees) and 4-by-400 (Jenkins, Oehlers, van Wees, Alyssa Dingus) relay units combined for the final six points, notching marks of 1:00.29 and 4:33.66 to finish fifth and seventh, respectively.