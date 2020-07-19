EDITOR’S NOTE: Throughout the summer, The Herald-Dispatch will look at how local former high school stars performed with their college teams. Following is a review of some student-athletes from Fairland High School:
- Emily Chapman, Cedarville University, women's basketball. The 5-foot-5 sophomore guard averaged 9.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last season, despite battling a foot injury that required post-season surgery. Chapman started 25 games and made 91 of 213 shots (42.7 percent), including 41 of 125 (32.8 percent) from 3-point range. She went 30 for 36 (83.3 percent) at the free throw line. She issued 84 assists and made 37 steals. Chapman scored 22 points vs. Ashland University.
- Hayden James, Cedarville University, men's golf. A 5-10, 170-pound senior, James tied for 17th in the National Christian Colleges Athletic Association championship, shooting 84-74-74 -- 233. He posted a 78 stroke average.
- Van Knipp, Marietta College, cross country. The junior finished in 28:57.23 in the 8K Great Lakes Regional in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Knipp finished in 31:28.9 in the Ohio Athletic Conference championships. He ran 29:37.5 at the All-Ohio meet in Cedarville, Ohio.
- Allie Marshall, Cedarville University, women's basketball. The 6-foot freshman forward played in 12 games, scoring four points and grabbing eight rebounds to go with two steals and one assist.
- Collin Van Horn, Cedarville University, men's basketball. The 6-8 sophomore center averaged 12.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last season. He blocked 30 shots, issued 17 assists and made 16 steals. Van Horn made 156 of 253 shots (59.3 percent) and was 53 of 84 (63.1 percent) from the free throw line.
- Kelsey Warnock, Marietta College women's basketball. Warnock played in one game as a freshman before suffering an injury that sidelined her the rest of the season.