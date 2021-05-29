PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Jessica Price is an All-American twice.
The Shawnee State University and former Fairland High School runner earned NAIA All-American honors in track at the national championships Friday in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Price finished third in the 10,000-meter run in 36:18.79 and fourth in the 1,500-meter run in 4:35.18.
“I’m pretty excited about getting All-American,” Price said. “That was one of my goals for this season so it’s really nice to be able to check that off.”
“I’ve been extremely happy with my career at Shawnee,” she said. “I’ve had some amazing coaches that have helped me get to where I’m at now and I couldn’t thank them enough.”
Milligan’s Emily Kearney set the NAIA national championship record in the 10,000 with a time of 34:07.91. In the 1,500, Price finished less than one second off her personal-best time of 4:34.27, set three weeks ago at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier. Price finished behind Huntington (Indiana) runners Emma Wilson and Aspen Dirr (4:28.60 and 4:32.09) and St. Francis (Illinois) standout Sabrina Baftiri, who posted a 4:33.79.
Indiana Tech won the women’s team title.