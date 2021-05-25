PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Jessica Price not only qualified for two national championship races, she is one of the stronger contenders to win them.
Price a former Fairland High School star running for Shawnee State University, qualified for the NAIA finals in the 1,500- and 10,000- meter runs.
She is ranked third in the country in both events.
“I feel pretty confident going into my races,” Price said.
“I’ve had some solid training the past few months.”
Six Shawnee State athletes, including Jozi Brown and the male quartet of Hunter Hoover, Aiden Kammler, Jonah Phillips and Owen Reeher, qualified for the 70th Annual Men’s and 41st Annual Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championships Wednesday through Friday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Price begins competition in the 1,500-meter trial at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, with both Price and Brown competing in the 10,000-meter run at 9:30 p.m. the same day.
The 1,500-meter final is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday.
Price has run a personal-best 4:34.27 in the 1,500 and has outrun several NCAA Division I runners this season.
She won the Mid-South Conference championship in the race and has set personal records in four events this season.
With the end of her college career rapidly approaching, Price said she is looking toward the future.
“I plan on teaching high school biology and maybe trying to coach somewhere,” Price said.