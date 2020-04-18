PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Former Fairland High School and current Shawnee State track and cross country star Jessica Price continues to add honors.
Price was one of nine individuals named to the Mid-South Conference's Champions of Character Team for the sport of women's track and field.
Student-athletes are nominated for the Champions of Character Team by their coaches based on campus and community leadership, future ambition and demonstration of the five core character values of the NAIA, which are integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.
"I am super honored to receive the Champions of Character Award," Price said. "Having good character is more important to me than any running award I could receive."
Price credited others with helping her win the honor.
"I have been blessed with an amazing team and supportive coaches and I definitely wouldn't be who I am without them," Price said.
Price, who qualified for her first NAIA national championship this past winter, set personal best times in the mile, the 3,000-meter run and the 5,000-meter run while twice posting NAIA National "A" Standard times in the 5,000. She went on to set a personal best in the 5,000 (17:41.86) at the NAIA national preliminaries to advance to the finals of the event, where she finished 10th.
In addition to her performance at the NAIA championships, Price won Mid-South Conference championships in the mile and the 3,000-meter run, posting times of 5:20.31 and 11:02.80. She was second in the 5,000 meters.
Price's award caps off another big week for the family. Her sister, Julie, earned Academic All-MSC honors Wednesday as a result of her performance in the classroom. Jessica then added in her Champions of Character nod Thursday morning.