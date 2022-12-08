HUNTINGTON — Chasity Chapman joked that her family should receive a cut of the tickets sales from Marshall University’s women’s basketball game Friday.
Chapman’s daughter Emily, a former All-Ohio player from Fairland High School, leads Wright State (1-6) against the Thundering Herd (4-3) at 6 p.m. at Cam Henderson Center. A large contingent of supporters figures to show up to watch her play.
Emily Chapman grew up a Marshall fan and attended several camps there. She scored 1,378 points at Fairland and is 10th all-time in Ohio in 3-point baskets. After four seasons — one which resulted in a state Final Four appearance — Chapman played four years at NCAA Division II Cedarville University where the 5-foot-5 guard started 74 of 80 games her final three seasons. As a senior, she averaged 15.9 points per game to lead the Yellow Jackets in scoring.
"It means a lot to me," CHapman said of playing at Marshall. "I've grown up going to Marshall games, attending their camps and just dreaming of what it would be like to play Division I basketball. and now I'm getting to make those dreams come true and get to play in front of basically my home town."
This season, Chapman has started six games and averages 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. She scored 15 points against Eastern Illinois and 14 vs. Bowling Green.
Chapman said she has looked forward to this game since visiting Wright State in March and learning the Raiders would play in Huntington.
"It's such an exciting experience for me, my family, my high school coaches and team and the entire community," Chapman said.
Senior guard Bryce Nixon leads Wright State with 10.2 points per game. Kacee Baumhower averages 9.0 and Isabelle Bolender 8.4. Chapman has made 47 percent of her 3-point shots this season.
Marshall knows something about 3-point shooting, having made 17 Sunday in a 104-43 rout of Davis & Elkins. Junior guard Roshala Scott leads the Herd in scoring at 17.4 points per game. Another junior guard, Abby Beeman, scores 12 points per contest.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
