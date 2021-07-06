ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland is a small high school, but has produced college athletes at a rate of a much larger one.
The following is a look at six former Dragons who played college sports last season:
- Emily Chapman, Cedarville, basketball. The 5-foot-5 junior guard averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists to help Cedarville to a 19-6 record and a berth in the NCAA Division II national tournament. Chapman was named a NJCAA All-American and to the All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference team. She made 127 of 244 shots (52 percent), 60 of 134 (44.8 percent) from 3-point range. Chapman sank 34 of 45 free throws (75.6 percent). She set career highs with 31 points and nine rebounds against Hillsdale, hit eight 3-pointers vs. Findlay and snagged eight rebounds vs. Tiffin.
- Harlie Lyons, Bluefield State, basketball. Lyons redshirted her freshman season after requiring season-ending surgery.
- Allie Marshall, Cedarville, basketball. A 6-foot sophomore, Marshall averaged 4.0 points and 4.0 rebounds last season. She blocked 11 shots and issued 14 assists, making 40 of 71 shots (56.3 percent) and 12 of 19 free throws (63.1 percent). She scored a career-high 10 points against Tiffin and grabbed a career-best nine rebounds vs. Ohio Valley.
- Hanna Shrout, Marshall, golf. Shrout, a freshman, shot a three-day total of 258 to place 68th in the Chattanooga Classic.
- Addi Speed, Shawnee State, golf. A freshman, Speed shot a two-day total of 209 to finish 27th in the Roger Merb Invitational. She shot 203 to place 23rd in the Mount Vernon Nazarene University Invitational.
Kollin Van Horn, Cedarville, basketball. The 6-8 junior averaged 12 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocked shots and 1.2 assists per game. He made 84 of 147 shots (57.1 percent) and 24 of 40 free throws (60 percent). Van Horn was an All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference selection. He scored a season-high 26 points vs. Malone and grabbed a season-best eight rebounds vs. Kentucky Christian. Van Horn also blocked five shots against Tiffin.