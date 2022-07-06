Jonathan Blackwell, a standout pitcher at George Washington and Hurricane from 2015-19 who started his collegiate career at Coastal Carolina, has transferred to Purdue.
Blackwell played at Coastal Carolina from 2020-22. In 2022, he appeared in 13 games, pitching 16 2/3 innings with a 5.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts. He did not walk a batter the entire season.
Blackwell, who announced his commitment via Twitter on June 16, explained his decision to transfer.
“I’m just looking for a new opportunity,” he said. “I had one semester left so I could get my degree, so I went ahead and decided that I would go ahead and transfer. A big part of it was just (getting) more playing time and just a better opportunity to get in games and win. I’m hoping when I get there I can be a starter, but really I’m just hoping for anything I can do to just help them win.”
Blackwell made just one start on the mound at Coastal.
He talked about the recruiting process after he entered the transfer portal.
“They reached out to me after I was in the portal for about a week,” Blackwell said. “At that point I had just heard from a couple of schools here and there. Then Purdue (assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Terry) Rooney called me and was asking me about where I was gonna pitch next and telling me all the great things about Purdue and what they expect me to do.”
Blackwell is playing summer ball in Virginia for the Waynesboro Generals of the Valley Baseball League. Blackwell said Rooney went to great lengths to recruit him.
“He actually flew out to a game in Virginia to watch me pitch in summer ball,” Blackwell said. “Then we got on the phone a couple days after that and we talked a little bit more and I decided that’s the place that seems like the best fit for me.”
In high school, Blackwell was ranked as the No. 1 left-handed pitcher and No. 1 overall prospect from the state of West Virginia for the class 2019 by Perfect Game. He was also rated as high as the No. 6 prospect in West Virginia by Baseball America in the 2019 class.
