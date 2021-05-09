HUNTINGTON — As a star shortstop with the Huntington Cubs, Jason Maxwell wore red white and blue.
Maxwell will don those colors again, this time as manager of the 18-under USA national team.
Maxwell will lead Team USA as it competes for its fifth world championship since 2012 at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) World Cup in Bradenton, Florida and Sarasota, Florida, in September.
“I’m extremely grateful and honored,” Maxwell said of being selected to manage the team of high school stars.. “There is a standard of excellence associated with USA Baseball, so having the opportunity to represent your country and wear the USA jersey is a privilege that I do not take for granted. I’m excited about managing this team of great athletes and I am ready to embrace the challenge of leading Team USA to a gold medal.”
Maxwell, 49 and a native of Lewisburg, Tennessee, played for the Huntington Cubs in 1993. A 74th-round selection out of Middle Tennessee State in the 1993 MLB Draft, Maxwell exceeded expectations. He hit seven home runs, drove in 38 and batted.291, with a .416 on base percentage and slugged .469 in 61 games.
Maxwell reached the big leagues with the Cubs in 1998 and also played two major league seasons with the Minnesota Twins. He also played in the Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays organizations.
“We are excited to have Jason Maxwell at the helm of the 18U National Team this year as we play for a world championship on our home soil,” national team general manager Ashley Bratcher said. “Jason has been a part of our coaching system for years and we are confident he will guide the national team program to tremendous success. His passion, enthusiasm, and experience, combined with his deep knowledge of the game, will be invaluable assets to a group of incredible young athletes this year.”
Maxwell has coached the national team twice before. He helped the 2016 15-under team to a bronze medal as an assistant. In 2018, Maxwell led the 15-under national team to the program’s first world championship. The U.S. finished the tournament with an 8-1 record, a .323 batting average, 69 RBIs, 17 doubles, five triples, and three home runs while outscoring opponents 88-13. The team’s pitching staff finished with an ERA of 1.24 in 58 innings of work and four of Maxwell’s players were named to the All-World Team.
The 2018 squad was named the 2018 USA Baseball team of the year and Maxwell was honored as the 2018 USA Baseball developmental coach of the year.
Maxwell is the head coach at Ensworth School in Nashville, where he has been for 17 years. He led the program to eight straight playoff appearances and two Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association quarterfinal appearances.