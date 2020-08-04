HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University basketball player Jack Mayfield died last month. He was 84.
A native of Forrestdale, Ohio, Mayfield graduated from Coal Grove High School, where he starred on the court before joining the Thundering Herd. Mayfield teamed with Charlie Slack to give Marshall a formidable inside game and helped the team win the 1955-56 Mid-American Conference championship.
Mayfield, who died July 15, also served in the U.S. Army and worked for NCR Corp. as a systems analyst designing systems/applications for early mainframe computers used in banks, hospitals and businesses. He was one of the early computer programmers, installing the first operative computer in Huntington.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lynn Mayfield.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Evelyn, Ruth, and twin sister and brother, sisters Edith (Glenn) Willis, Freda (Don) Stafford, and a niece Danielle Cochran.
Besides his wife, John is survived by his daughter Nichole (Steve) Hicks of Ironton; granddaughter Allison (Mason) Schug, grandson Andrew (Abby) Hicks; great-grandchildren Braden and Brantlee Schug and Kody Hicks; sister-in-law Chris (Mark) Taylor; brother-in-law Gary (Linda) Booth; nephews Steve, Kevin, and Philip Willis and Brian Booth; nieces Lisa Winters and Katie (Geoff) Samples.
He was a member of Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Deering, Ohio, and later became a member of 26th Street Baptist Church in Huntington. He served in various positions including Sunday school superintendent, trustee and adult Sunday school teacher. He was a bass singer in various quartets, including the Pathfinders Quartet, Joy Makers and Savior’s Quartet.
Funeral service will be Wednesday at Schneider Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, with Pastors Tim Arthur and Eric Wallace officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Deering.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MU Big Green Scholarship Foundation, 1801 3rd Ave., Huntington, WV 25703. Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.