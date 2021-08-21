HUNTINGTON -- Former Marshall University basketball player Lou Mott died on Aug. 6 in Pine Grove, West Virginia.
A resident of New Martinsville, West Virginia, Mott, 84, played for the Thundering Herd from 1958 through 1961 and averaged 12.2 points per game for his career.
Mott played basketball and baseball at Pine Grove High School. He was inducted in the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Hall of Fame and Wetzel County Hall of Fame.
Mott was the first high school basketball player in West Virginia history to score 2,000 points and held the Wetzel County career scoring record with 2,117 points until 2015.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, at the Jarvis- Williams Funeral Home, 1224 S Bridge St., New Martinsville. Friends also will be received from noon until at 1 p.m., Tuesday, at the New Martinsville United Methodist Church with Pastor Stephen Rector officiating. Burial is to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in New Martinsville.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lou’s name to the Wetzel County Fund at the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley, 1226 Chapline St., Wheeling, WV 26003 or online at https:// bit.ly/Lou_Mott. Gifts will support the basketball program at Valley High School.
