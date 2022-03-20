The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Former Marshall University men's basketball coach Bob Daniels died Sunday.

 File photo

HUNTINGTON -- Former Marshall University men's basketball coach Bob Daniels has died.

Daniels, 86, coached the Thundering Herd from the 1972-1973 season through the 1976-1977 season. His record was 71-62, with his best season being his first when Marshall went 20-7 and made the NIT, where the Herd lost 80-76 to Fairfield.

A native of Tutor Key, Kentucky, Daniels came to Marshall from Kentucky Wesleyan, where he went 110-36 and won two NCAA Division II national championships. Daniels replaced Carl Tacy, who left the Herd to become head coach at Wake Forest. 

Daniels starred in basketball and baseball at Western Kentucky and was drafted by the NBA's Cincinnati Royals.

"Coach Daniels was a great guy," Spring Valley High School coach Rick Chaffin said. "I really respected him as a coach. He'll be missed."

"Very sad to hear," former Marshall player and Paintsville, Kentucky, native J.R. VanHoose said of Daniels' passing. 

Funeral arrangements weren't available as of Sunday.

Daniels, who lived in Versailles, Kentucky, was inducted into Western Kentucky's hall of fame in 2007.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

