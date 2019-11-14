Several people attend the Marshall University Quarterback Club luncheon Wednesday in the Big Green Room of Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Fountain ceremony to take place today

Dr. Matthew M. Ralsten III will be the keynote speaker for the 49th Memorial Fountain Ceremony honoring the 75 people killed when Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed Nov. 14, 1970.

The ceremony begins at noon on the Memorial Student Center plaza. The fountain will be turned off for the winter during a moment of silence.

The ceremony will be live streamed at www.marshall.edu/it/livestream.