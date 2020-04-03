HUNTINGTON — Former New York Jets and Marshall University cornerback Darryl Roberts agreed to a deal with the Detroit Lions on Thursday.
The deal was made official on Friday afternoon as the team announced the signing. Terms of the contract were not disclosed, but the NFL Network reported that Roberts inked a one-year deal with the Lions, which reunites him with head coach Matt Patricia.
Roberts spent the past four seasons with the New York Jets and started 10 games for the team in each of the past two seasons.
Last season, Roberts started in 10 games and appeared in 13, finishing with 62 tackles, six passes defended and one interception while playing both cornerback and safety for the team.
In his career, Roberts has 164 tackles, 27 passes defended and three interceptions while making 26 starts and appearing in 56 games.
Roberts was released by the Jets on March 21.
Roberts was a seventh-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Marshall.
While he never appeared in a game for the Patriots, there he played for Patricia, who was impressed with him early before an injury forced Roberts to the Reserve/Injured list during his rookie season.
At Marshall, Roberts won Conference USA first-team honors while leading the Herd secondary during the team's 2014 C-USA championship run and 13-1 season, which ended with the team nationally ranked at season's end.
In 2014, Roberts ranked in the top 10 in FBS in passes defended with 18 while adding an interception as well. He finished the year with 75 tackles, which was fifth on the team.
While the performance during his senior season put him on the radar, it was an eye-opening performance at Marshall's Pro Day that got the attention of scouts and led to his selection as the 247th pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.
At his Pro Day, Roberts posted 40-yard dash times of 4.36 and 4.39 seconds while boasting a 39-inch vertical and bench pressing 225 pounds 23 times, which was better than any cornerback that attended the NFL Combine that year. He also had a broad jump of 11 feet, 1 inch and a time of 6.66 seconds in the three-cone drill.
Roberts made 42 starts in his Marshall career, collecting 176 tackles and five interceptions for the Herd.