HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University golf star Shawn Warren qualified for the PGA Championship.
Warren, 35, will compete for the title in one of golf's premier events Thursday through Sunday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.
The native of Windham, Maine, is the pro at the Falmouth (Maine) Country Club. Warren qualified for the second time, also having made the field in 2018. This PGA Championship, however, will differ greatly from when he last played, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans will not be allowed to attend the event.
“Everything is so different around the atmosphere,” Warren told the Lewiston, Maine, Sun Journal. “In St. Louis (in 2018), the atmosphere was electric and they had huge crowds out there. That was my favorite part of the week was playing in front of those crowds.”
Fans or no, Warren said he is excited to play in one of the four majors.
“It’s still a major championship,” Warren said. “There’s very few times in a year where a field is as strong as it will be for this event.”
In 2018, Warren shot of 77-71—148 to finish 8-over par and miss the the cut at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.
Warren didn't take the typical route to the 2020 PGA Championship. The coronavirus saw to that. Usually, players qualify by placing in the top 20 in the PGA national club pro tournament. This year, that qualifier was canceled and the 20 spots went to the top finishers from the 2019 national point standings. Warren ranked 14th, which put him in.
Warren played for the Thundering Herd from 2003 through 2007. He was the career leader and single-season leader in stroke average at Marshall at the time he graduated. A second-team All-Mid-American Conference selection as a freshman, Warren made the All-Conference USA tournament team as a senior when he finished fifth in the league tournament.
The PGA Championship is the first of golf’s majors to be played this year. The PGA Tour shut down from from mid-March to mid-June, forcing the postponement of thee U.S. Open to September and The Masters to November. The British Open, golf's fourth major, was canceled.