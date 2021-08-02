HUNTINGTON — Kevin Shackelford figures if Japan can house Olympians it surely can allow families of foreign professional baseball players into the country.
The former Marshall University pitcher said he is displeased that the Japanese government refuses to allow family of foreign players in the Nippon Professional Baseball League into the country because of COVID-19 concerns. Shackelford, who pitched in Major League Baseball with the Cincinnati Reds in 2017 and 2018 before embarking on a career in the NPB, expressed his displeasure.
“On behalf of me and the other foreign players in the NPB, all we want is for our families to be let in,” said Shackelford, who plays for the Yokohama DeNa Baystars.
Currently, 10,305 athletes from 206 countries are competing in the Olympics in Japan. Add coaches, trainers and other support staff and the number rises to even more.
Shackelford said if Olympians are allowed in, so should baseball players’ families. He added that the policy likely will cost NPB teams some key players.
“By not families in, you are making us choose, baseball or families,” Shackelford wrote in a letter to the Japanese government.
In June, former MLB first baseman Justin Smoak of the Yomiuri Giants left Japan to be with his family in the United States.
Pitcher Scott McGough of the Yakult Swallows can’t see his wife, Lauren, even though she is in Japan with the U.S. Olympic team.
Shackelford said he is considering returning to the U.S.
“I don’t want to quit, but I feel as if you are forcing my hands as well as others,” Shackelford wrote.
Through 16 games, Shackelford is 1-0 with a 4.41 earned run average and one save with the Baystars.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.