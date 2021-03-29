HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall point guard Jarrod West said he wanted to prove himself at the high-major level for his final season in 2021-22.
On Wednesday, West will announce exactly where that will take place.
West confirmed the three finalists for his transfer on Monday afternoon: Louisville, Pitt and Ohio State.
Wednesday's decision, which West said will likely come in the early afternoon, will be from among those three schools.
"The announcement of where I'm going will be on Wednesday," West said. "They all are good programs and they all bring something to the table."
West said the last few days have been spent discussing the options with his father, Jarrod West Sr., while also looking at the fit for his game.
The Clarksburg, West Virginia, native said he started jotting down notes so he could have everything in front of him as he begins to whittle down his choices over the next 24-36 hours to make his choice on Wednesday.
"It's been good having him because we talk about it every day," West said. "It's been a detailed conversation and we've been able to discuss a lot of things. I started writing it all down to get it all out there so I can look at it."
As West pointed out, the time for discussion with teams has passed. Now it's time to figure out which puts him in the best possible spot.
"There's nothing that any of them can do now," West said of teams trying to sway him late. "They've given their spiel, they've shown their interest, they've been consistent. They've covered everything as far as the basketball opportunity, academic-wise, lifestyle - they've covered it all. I don't think there's anything left for them to do. It's just about making the right decision."
West did give a quick summation of what each brings to the table for him.
Among the finalists, Ohio State was the team that saw the most success in the 2020-21 season.
"You think about Ohio State, they were a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, top-10, top-15 team in the country all season," West said. "It's hard to not want to go there."
West did add that success from 2020-21 will not factor as much in his decision because of what every program endured during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Such was the case for Pitt, which struggled to a 10-12 record but had a pair of wins over Sweet 16 team Syracuse and also victories over nationally ranked Virginia Tech and Duke.
"They have Jeff Capel - and you know the coaching tree he comes from," West said of the former Duke assistant (2011-18) under Mike Krzyzewski. "Honestly, I don't think people understand that they hit COVID-19 and had some transfers this year or they wouldn't have finished the way they were. They had some stuff go on that really hurt them."
In the case of Louisville, West added that there is familiarity with head coach Chris Mack, dating back to Mack's Xavier days.
West and the Herd took on Xavier during his freshman season - a game that Mack brought up in talks with West.
"Oh yeah, we played them my freshman year, at Xavier, and he gave me a hard time about that because I went 1 for 4 and had three points against them," West said. "Obviously, you know he was very successful at Xavier and has been successful at Louisville already. They were going to be a No. 1 seed last year."
West gave no indication of which way he was leaning, instead deferring to the positives that all three programs will put him in a good position, no matter which he chooses.
"First of all, all three coaching staffs are really good coaching staffs," West said. "They all come from a good tree, have been brought up the right way, they have plenty of experience and all have been successful somewhere along the line."
West led Conference USA in assists (6.0 per game) and steals (2.5 per game) while also finishing 17th in the league in scoring (12.5 points per game). Those numbers netted him nomination as a Conference USA Second Team selection.
The 5-11 guard also exits Marshall's program as the all-time career leader in steals with 254, which also landed him second in Conference USA's career record book.