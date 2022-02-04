HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University pitcher Dan Straily signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Straily was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 24th round of the 2009 MLB Draft after a stellar career with the Thundering Herd.
The right-hander pitched the last two seasons with the Lotte Giants in South Korea, going 25-16 with a 3.22 ERA. His deal is a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Straily last pitched in the majors in 2019 with Baltimore. He also has hurled for Oakland, Houston, the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati and Miami. Straily was a member of the San Diego Padres but never pitched for the club.
During an online chat on mlbtraderumors.com on Dec. 14, Straily expressed a desire to return to the United States.
“I have said since day one that I want to finish my career in the MLB where my son can watch me pitch,” Straily said.
Straily, 33, returns to MLB with an improved change-up and fastball he said benefited from pitching technology with Lotte.
Zac Gallen, Madison Bumgarner, Merrill Kelly and Luke Weaver figure to be the top four in Arizona’s starting rotation. Barring trades or additional signings, Straily likely will compete with Tyler Gilbert, Taylor Widener, Humberto Mejia, Humberto Castellanos and Caleb Smith the fifth spot or for a bullpen role.
For his Major League career, Straily is 44-40 with a 4.56 ERA.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
