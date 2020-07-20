HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University football player Demetrius Doss was injured Saturday in a stabbing at a church in Chantilly, Virginia.
Doss, an adviser for The College Funding Coach, a financial services agency headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, was one of two people allegedly stabbed by Chance Harrison, 32, about 3 p.m. Saturday at Grace Covenant Church, where he was attending a Bible study. Harrison was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding after attempting to stab the Bible study leader.
“God is amazing,” Doss said, thanking people for praying for him. “I’m out of ICU, but still in the hospital. Please continue to pray for me and my family.”
Doss and Fairfax County Police Chief Edward Roessler were injured.
Doss, treated at Reston Hospital, said he doesn’t feel lucky, but blessed.
“God will use this situation and my survival as a testimony,” Doss said. “Jesus is a healer. Cherish life and be thankful, because you never know.”
Grace Covenant Church Pastor Brett Fuller issued a statement regarding the stabbing.
“We are in prayer for all the injured,” Fuller wrote. “We are grateful for the courage exhibited that prevented worse from happening. Lastly, we want to thank the broader community for their outpouring of concern and support in this time.”
Fuller said Harrison, who is being held without bond, was a member of the church, but there was no indication before the attack the man had an issue with anyone at the church.
Doss, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, played wide receiver and tight end at Marshall from 1999 through 2002, catching 18 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns.
Doss received a large outpouring of support, including from former Marshall players.
“What is wrong with people?” asked former Thundering Herd and Washington Redskins guard Scott Harper. “Treat other people how you want to be treated. It’s that simple.”
T.C. Beaver, Jimmy Parker, Joe Stepp, Fardan Carter, Tony Bolland, Garrett Morrison, Ricky Hall, Cory Dennison, Andy Cowan, Nate McPeek, Eddie Smolder and others expressed their concern for Doss.
Chantilly is 25 miles west of Washington, D.C.