HUNTINGTON — Pete Woods knows something about astonishing turnarounds.
The former Marshall University football player was the longsnapper for Willy Merrick's winning field goal in a 31-28 victory over Youngstown State in the 1992 NCAA Division I-AA national championship game at then-Marshall Stadium. That triumph completed the Thundering Herd's comeback from a 1970 plane crash that killed 75 people, including most of the football team. After the disaster, Marshall didn't produce a winning season until 1984.
West Muskingum's comeback wasn't tragic, but with Woods as athletic director and assistant principal has been impressive heading into Friday's 7 p.m. Ohio Division V first-round playoff game at Fairland (7-3). The Tornadoes come in at 8-2 and are making their first non-COVID-19-season postseason appearance since 2009. The Dragons are in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.
When Woods went from Philo (Ohio) High to West Muskingum, located in Zanesville, five years ago, the Tornadoes were on a 40-game losing streak. West Muskingum has gone 0-10 six times since 2012 and posted 11 consecutive losing seasons before going 6-4 in 2021.
"We've really changed the culture," Woods said. "It's good to have people in the district who are really positive about sports."
Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham, another former Thundering Herd star, said he understands what Woods has experienced in helping rebuild a program that was at the bottom. The Dragons went 0-10 in Cunningham's first season as head coach.
"If you're willing to put in the work and do what it takes to change the culture of the situation you're in, it can be turned around," Cunningham said. "Obviously, you have to have some talent. Here at Fairland we were blessed to have some talent and a great group of guys coaching."
Cunningham said he looks forward to seeing Woods.
"It's always great to fellowship and get back with the old Marshall players," Cunningham said. "Pete Woods was there when I first got to Marshall. It'll be great seeing him again. What a great way to meet up, in the playoffs."
Woods said he makes sure his student-athletes know Marshall in the midst of Ohio State country. He displays several Herd-related items in his office.
"It's hard to believe it's been 30 years," Woods said.
Woods said seeing Cunningham and other former Marshall players is wonderful.
"It's a special brotherhood," Woods said. "I don't know how many teams today can say that."
Cunningham's oldest son, Keedrick, plays football at West Virginia State. Woods' sons also are involved in college athletics. Jared played lacrosse at Laroche University and works with the women's soccer and sprint football programs at Army West Point. Youngest son Tyler is a recruiting assistant with the football program at Ohio University.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
