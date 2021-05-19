HUNTINGTON -- Many former Marshall University football players invest in stocks, bonds, precious metals or other such commodities.
Chris Hanson invests in people. In particular, the former Thundering Herd and NFL punter sinks his time into athletes and coaches as athletic director at Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg, Georgia, where he has served 11 years since retiring from pro football.
"I got into education and became a head football coach, then became athletic director and have been doing it ever since," said Hanson, 43. "We lost in the state championship in football this year to Prince Avenue Christian. We had a great year and hope to get back next year and make another run."
Hanson played at Marshall and signed with the Cleveland Browns as a free agent in 1999. He later played for Green Bay, Miami, Jacksonville, New Orleans and New England. He made the Pro Bowl in 2002 and appeared Super Bowl XLII in 2008.
As much as Hanson enjoyed his lengthy NFL career, he said he enjoys being a dad to sons Christian, 17, and Caden, 13, as well as the AD at Trinity Christian.
"I love what I do," said Hanson, who returned to campus in April for the Thundering Lanes Celebrity Bowl A Thon at the Strike Zone Bowling Center. "I've been blessed to be around young men and women and invest in them and watch our coaches invest in them for Christ and his glory. Watching them use the talents God has given them and coaches invest has been a lot of fun."
Hanson, a native of East Coweta, Georgia, averaged 42.5 yards per punt in 10 pro seasons. When he speaks, student-athletes and coaches listen. That's what he counts on.
"As an athlete, you have a certain platform to reach people when you're playing, but you also have that same platform when you're not playing," Hanson said. "You just have to listen to His voice and his calling and he's going to guide you. I really firmly believe he placed me at Trinity Christian to invest in athletes and coaches. That's what it's about. Can we invest these kids so they will be a light in this world and make a difference and change somebody else's life?"
Hanson said he stresses the importance of realizing how finite athletics are, but eternity is forever. For that reason, he emphasizes Jesus Christ in his discussions with those whom he influences.
"We all have an expiration date and as athletes we have an expiration date on our athletic abilities," Hanson said. "you have to be able to do something else. It's been cool to follow God's path and his calling and invest in other athletes I can share some experiences with, share some wisdom and watch them blossom into what God wants them to be. It's been a lot of fun."
Returning for Marshall's spring football game also was fun for Hanson and his boys. He hadn't been in Huntington since 2006.
"It's cool seeing the campus," Hanson said. "It's changed so much. Seeing old coaches and teammates is cool. Just to come back and have my boys with me and let them see where I went to school and meet the guys I played with, it's been a great day. It's been pretty surreal seeing guys I haven't seen since I walked off the field."
Christian Hanson has drawn major college interest. A 6-foot-2, 215-pound junior linebacker, Hanson has attracted recruiters from Akron, Appalachian State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, among others.
Chris Hanson said he'd be fine with his son playing where God leads him, whether Marshall, elsewhere or nowhere. He said he likes what he sees from the Herd under new coach Charles Huff.
"The excitement coach Huff has brought getting the alumni involved is great."