Marshall's Kaare Vedvik is honored on senior day as the Herd takes on Southern Miss in a Conference USA football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University punter/kicker Kaare Vedvik signed with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

Buffalo signed Vedvik as a reserve/future free agent. The 25-year-old, who has kicked and punted in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals, worked out with the Bills last month.

The Norwegian-born Vedvik began his NFL career as an undrafted rookie with Baltimore in 2018. He was on Minnesota’s off-season roster last year, but was cut after losing the kicking competition to Dan Bailey.

He was signed by the Jets to place-kick right before the season opened, but missed an extra point and a field goal in an opening-week 17-16 loss to the Bills. He was later released.

Vedvik (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) originally was a college free-agent signee of the Ravens in 2018. He spent all of last season on Baltimore’s Reserve/Non-Football Injury list, and then was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in August. He was waived by the Vikings at final cuts, then claimed by the Jets. He played in one game with the Jets and converted one PAT before being waived on Sept. 11. On Dec. 16, Vedvik signed with the Bengals, who declined to offer him a contract for next season.

