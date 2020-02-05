Dolphins Football

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea speaks to the media during an NFL rookie mini camp on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

 Brynn Anderson

HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University quarterback Chad O’Shea is the new passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach with the Cleveland Browns.

From 1996 through 1999, O’Shea was an assistant with the University of Houston. O’Shea began his NFL coaching career with the Kansas City Chiefs as a special teams assistant in 2003 and later coached linebackers before departing for a job as wide receivers coach with the Minnesota Vikings. After three seasons there, O’Shea joined the New England Patriots as wide receivers coach. In 10 seasons with the Patriots, O’Shea won Super Bowls in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Last season, O’Shea became offensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins.

O’Shea played for the Thundering Herd from 1991 through 1993 before transferring to Houston.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.