HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University quarterback Chad O’Shea is the new passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach with the Cleveland Browns.
From 1996 through 1999, O’Shea was an assistant with the University of Houston. O’Shea began his NFL coaching career with the Kansas City Chiefs as a special teams assistant in 2003 and later coached linebackers before departing for a job as wide receivers coach with the Minnesota Vikings. After three seasons there, O’Shea joined the New England Patriots as wide receivers coach. In 10 seasons with the Patriots, O’Shea won Super Bowls in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Last season, O’Shea became offensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins.
O’Shea played for the Thundering Herd from 1991 through 1993 before transferring to Houston.