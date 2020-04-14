HUNTINGTON — Tuesday afternoon was a typical one for former Marshall defensive backs coach Mike Treier.
The new defensive quality control assistant for the National Football League’s New York Giants went through a pair of meetings early in the day before breaking down film of scheme and personnel.
It sounds like a normal day in the life of a professional football coach, right?
These are the days of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, and nothing can be defined as normal, as Treier pointed out.
“I’m just posted up in my parents’ basement and hanging out here in Pennsylvania,” Treier said.
Treier just laughs at the crazy thought of it — an NFL coach living with Mom and Dad.
“High school,” the 29-year-old said of the last time he lived at home. “It’s been a long time. There’s good and bad. I get to see them, which is good, but I’m sure they are sick of me. Hopefully it passes soon so we can get a breath of fresh air from each other.”
For now, however, that basement in Pennsylvania is an NFL office, equipped with as much technology as can be piled into the basement with laptops and Microsoft Surface tablets littered around him.
“It’s been pretty smooth. The video guys and the tech guys are really good,” Treier said. “I’ve got a collection of electronic devices and I just post up in the basement for, sometimes, 14 hours a day.”
Treier is focused on ingesting as much information as possible, no matter what technology is necessary to do so.
He sits in on virtual meetings with the defensive staff, which are led by defensive coordinator Pat Graham, who offered him the opportunity at the NFL level.
For Treier, it is an opportunity that he’s always dreamed of — especially after hearing a quote from new Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, under whom Treier learned while Rhule was head coach at Temple during Treier’s first days as a graduate assistant.
“When I went to the NFL, I kind of got my Ph.D. in football,” Treier said Rhule told him. “That statement that he made has always stuck with me, so when the Giants called, I felt like it was an opportunity to go learn a bunch and get that Ph.D. in football.”
Indeed, the opportunity is one in which Treier gets to gain a wealth of knowledge.
Treier noted the laundry list of NFL and college head coaches on staff, which includes former NFL head coaches Jason Garrett (Dallas) and Freddie Kitchens (Cleveland), as well as former college head coaches Derek Dooley (Tennessee) and Bret Bielema (Wisconsin, Arkansas).
That collegiate experience also helps with the upcoming NFL Draft, which is less than two weeks away.
“For us, the good thing is that we have a lot of guys who were at the collegiate level last year,” Treier said. “It’s good because we have a lot of connections within college football, so we can do some good background work on guys.”
With NFL teams not allowed to have virtual meetings with players until Monday, Treier said that building relationships with the staff has taken precedence, as well as breakdown of film in preparation for the NFL Draft.
While the situation is different from the norm of being in meeting rooms together for discussion, Treier is embracing the new experience.
As a coach, life is about transition and sudden change — and it’s one that Treier is becoming well-versed in over the last few months.
Just days after Marshall’s bowl loss to UCF, Treier took a position on the staff of Adam Fuller at Florida State — a spot that would have been similar to the one he now holds with the New York Giants.
No sooner did the calendar change years, another opportunity arose — one that Treier could not pass up. His mentor, former Marshall defensive coordinator Chuck Heater, was named defensive coordinator at Colorado State and wanted him as part of his on-field staff.
With Treier, Fuller and Heater all having worked together at Marshall, the three all spoke openly about the opportunity, which ended with Treier heading to Colorado State. The position at Florida State was not an on-field spot and Treier would be on the field at Colorado State.
Treier said the trust built at Marshall kept that conversation open and honest.
“Coach Heater is obviously someone who has been my mentor on and off the field, so when he asked me to come out there, at first it was, ‘I don’t want to do this to Adam,’” Treier said. “It all ended up being a group discussion. It was very open conversation about it the whole time. Adam and Chuck and me decided that it was probably the best thing for me to help Chuck out there.”
Days after arriving in Fort Collins, Graham — whom Treier met through Fuller previously and had interviewed Treier while with the Miami Dolphins — called with the opportunity that Treier couldn’t pass up: an NFL coaching spot.
“He called out of nowhere and said, ‘I am taking the defensive coordinator job with the Giants and I told them I want to hire you,’” Treier said. “’Do you want to come?’ Again, I don’t want to leave anyone I just took a job with, but it’s the NFL and it’s working for a guy who I respect a ton.
“If you don’t take it, you never know if it will come again.”
Just how quick was the turnaround from Huntington to Tallahassee to Fort Collins to New York?
“I moved my stuff to Tallahassee and I hadn’t moved my furniture to Colorado State,” Treier said. “With the New York move, I was in temporary housing when the coronavirus outbreak forced us out, so my furniture is still actually in storage units in Tallahassee — a place I worked for two weeks.”
Treier said that despite the wild start to his NFL coaching career, he wouldn’t trade any aspect of it due to what he has gained over the last five months.
“It’s been crazy and unique, but I’ve learned a lot about everything,” Treier said. “I’ve learned a lot about football and I’ve learned a lot about how to treat people because people have treated me really well throughout the whole thing. It’s been a big learning experience.”