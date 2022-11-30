HUNTINGTON — The list of accolades for former Marshall men’s soccer head coach Bob Gray continues to grow.
Gray, who left his position with the Herd in 2016 after more than two decades with the program, is the recipient of the 2023 Bill Jeffrey College Long-Term Service Award, given out annually by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
“I’m very humbled and honored to be considered for such an award,” Gray said. “If you look at the past winners, it’s like a who’s who of people that have contributed so much to the game we all love.”
The Trenton, New Jersey, native is already a member of the NAIA Hall of Fame, the Alderson Broaddus Athletic Hall of Fame, the Marshall University Athletic Hall of Fame and the West Virginia Youth Soccer Hall of Fame.
“I’ve gotten other awards, but the fact that this is for the body of work that you’ve done throughout your career probably means more to me than anything,” Gray said, “that people have acknowledged what I’ve done to help grow the game and especially the contributions toward collegiate soccer.”
He was one of three individuals honored earlier this month when the recipients of the association’s 2022 Long-Term Service awards for college, high school and youth soccer were announced.
The awards are presented annually to members who have exhibited a career of contributions to the sport at their level and a commitment to service to the association. Gray (college), Gary Montalto (high school) and Vicki Sanford (youth) are this year’s recipients.
“Congratulations to Vicki, Bob and Gary for being recognized for their long-term service to the game at their respective levels,” said USCA’s Ashlee Fontes-Comber. “It is an honor for us to award them for their career commitment to serving and advancing soccer and our association. We are forever appreciative for their service.”
At the college level, the award is named for William “Bill” Jeffrey, who was the head coach of the 1950 U.S. World Cup team that famously beat England 1-0 in one of the greatest upsets in the history of soccer.
The award’s namesake and the timing of the announcement in early November made the honor even more memorable as the U.S. men’s soccer team was preparing for another World Cup in 2022.
In the Group Stage, the men’s national team earned draws with Wales and England before defeating Iran on Tuesday to advance to the knockout stage.
“This is a great time to be a soccer fan. I get to watch soccer every single day, and it’s almost heaven when it comes to that,” Gray said.
He retired as the head men’s coach at Marshall University in 2016 after 22 years, leading the Herd to 10 winning season during that span, including a regular-season Mid-American Conference title in 2000, a season in which he was also named the MAC Coach of the Year.
He was also named Conference USA Coach of the Year twice, in 2005 and 2009, while with the Herd.
Prior to Marshall, Gray served in the same capacity at the University of Mobile (1992-94) and his alma mater Alderson Broaddus College (1978-91), compiling a career record of 445-204-40, including five national tournament appearances, and was named National Coach of the Year in 1991.
All three honorees will be presented their awards at the annual United Soccer Coaches Awards Banquet, scheduled for Jan. 13, 2023, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, in conjunction with the association’s 2023 83rd annual convention Jan. 11-15, in Philadelphia, about 40 minutes from where Gray grew up.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
