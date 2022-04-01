HUNTINGTON — When former Marshall women's basketball standout Savannah Wheeler announced she was entering the NCAA transfer portal recently, she did so trying to find the right recipe for success for her final two years of college eligibility.
As it turns out, Wheeler's recipe for success involved the league in which she's competed for her first three collegiate seasons.
On Friday morning, Wheeler confirmed she has committed to Middle Tennessee — Marshall's former Conference USA East division rival — to continue her basketball career.
"It's one of the toughest decisions I've ever made in basketball, but I felt like when I visited there, I just felt like it checked off all the boxes that I was looking for," Wheeler said. "I just feel like it was a really great opportunity for me."
Wheeler will return to C-USA, where she led the league in scoring in the 2021-22 season, averaging 20.3 points en route to being a Conference USA first-team selection for the Thundering Herd.
As Marshall transitions to the Sun Belt Conference for 2022-23, Wheeler returns to a league with which she's familiar while playing for the C-USA's most established program for her final two seasons of eligibility.
In the end, Wheeler cited the opportunity to win and play in major postseason basketball as a huge factor in the decision to leave Marshall — a team just 20 minutes away from her home in Catlettsburg, Kentucky — for the Blue Raiders.
"My ultimate goal is to produce the best that I can for them, but I just want to win," Wheeler said. "They lose one person and with everybody coming back. Ultimately, I felt like it was the best fit for me."
Middle Tennessee's season ended with a 27-8 record after Thursday night's 74-73 loss to Seton Hall in the WNIT semifinals at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
"For these next two years, I want to be put in that position," Wheeler said of playing postseason tournament basketball. "I'm not saying it's going to happen, but I want that opportunity. I just think when I looked, that really stood out to me."
It was Middle Tennessee's first home loss since Wheeler and the Herd defeated the Blue Raiders 74-49 on March 4, 2021. Wheeler had 22 points in that win.
The lone player that Middle Tennessee loses from its 27-win team is point guard Dor Saar, whose role Wheeler will look to fill.
While the move is away from home in some ways for Wheeler, she said the feel was similar to home as she made her visit to Murfreesboro this week.
"The people in the Huntington community have made a positive impact in my life and when I was at Middle, it gave me the same feeling," Wheeler said. "I knew then I was home."
There is another "home" aspect that played a large role in Wheeler's decision: the opportunity to be closer to her sister, Taylor.
While Wheeler's parents live in Catlettsburg, her older sister lives just two hours from Murfreesboro in Greensburg, Kentucky, which means the move to Middle Tennessee allows her to be closer with family — especially her niece and soon-to-be-born nephew.
"I can visit my niece and my soon-to-be nephew whenever I can," Wheeler said.
Wheeler's time at Marshall ends with her finishing in the top 10 in program history in several categories.
In three years, Wheeler scored 1,294 points, which was good for ninth all-time in Marshall history. She knocked down 143 3-pointers, which placed her third.
Wheeler was known for getting to the free-throw line, as well. Her free throw percentage of 83.4% ranks second all-time in Marshall history. She hit 367 free throws (sixth all-time) and attempted 440 (eighth all-time).
Marshall was 15-13 overall this season while winning 10 games in conference play for only the second time in the 17-year history of membership in C-USA.