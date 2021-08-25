HUNTINGTON -- New York Jets defensive end Vinny Curry will miss the 2021 NFL season after his spleen was surgically removed.
The former Marshall University star said doctors told him he will be out of action three to six months.
"In July, the Jets doctors diagnosed me with a rare blood disorder," Curry said in a statement shared on Twitter. "The diagnosis required the removal of my spleen and projected me to return to the field in the middle of September. During my recovery, blood clots formed and forced me to go on blood thinners preventing me from having physical contact for the next three to six months."
Curry, who starred with the Thundering Herd from 2008 through 2011, has been on the non-football injury list. The Jets signed him to a one-year deal after he recorded three sacks in 11 games with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020.
Curry, a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2012, said he will be back stronger and more determined than ever.
"While I am incredibly disappointed that I will not be able to play with my teammates this year, I am thankful that the doctors identified my condition in time," Curry said. "They informed me I am expected to make a full recovery and return to the field next season."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
