The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2019 0210 mu women
Buy Now

Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch Marshall's Shayna Gore (14) drives baseline against Rice's Nancy Mulkey (32) during a C-USA women’s basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispat

You can take the woman out of the mountains, but not for long.

Logan, West Virginia, native and former Marshall University basketball star Shayna Gore was hired Friday as an assistant basketball coach with the Western Carolina University women's team. Western Carolina is in the mountains of Cullowhee, North Carolina.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you