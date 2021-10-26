HUNTINGTON — Alyssa Hammond might feel a bit like Holly Warlick, the coach who replaced legendary Pat Summitt as women’s basketball coach at the University of Tennessee.
Hammond, 34, is the new girls head basketball coach at Huntington St. Joe, replacing Shannon Lewis, who led the Irish to nine state championships since 2009 before resigning in August to pursue other opportunities. The former Marshall University star is joined on the St. Joe staff by Jessica Kern Huff, a former college head coach and wife of Marshall University football coach Charles Huff.
“I honestly didn’t expect it,” Hammond said of Lewis’ resignation and her hiring. (St. Joe advancement director) Carol Gale reached out to me. She knew I wanted to get into coaching and St. Joe needed a head coach and an assistant.”
The Ohio Division III player of the year at Oak Hill (Ohio) High School as a junior and senior, Hammond starred at Marshall University from 2005 through 2009. She played AAU ball for Lewis and credited him and fellow AAU coach the late Larry Lambert, former Oak Hill coach Doug Hale and former Thundering Herd coach Royce Chadwick for her basketball prowess.
“I hope to have the same kind of influence on our girls that those coaches had on me,” Hammond said. “I want to apply the knowledge I learned from them to become the best coach I can. They were monumental coaches.”
Hale, now superintendent of Chesapeake schools, said Hammond is an excellent choice.
“She was a great player,” Hale said. “She put in the effort to make herself a great player and I know she’ll put in the effort to be a great coach.”
Lewis also bragged on Hammond.
“Alyssa was a great player and she’s a great hire,” said Lewis, who is on the staff at Cabell Midland, now. “St. Joe will be all right with her there. She’ll do well.”
Practice begins Nov. 8. Hammond and Huff inherit a squad that went 11-4 last season voluntarily playing at the Class AAA level. The Irish have dropped back to Class A where until last season they had always played. Senior first-team all-state guard Amya Damon returns after averaging 19.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Senior Julie Preservati and junior Ramey George also are returning starters. St. Joe will have to replace Makayla Smith and Lacee Smith, each of whom transferred to Huntington High.
“Dedication, determination and discipline,” Hammond said of what the program will be based.
Hammond said Huff, who was head coach at Lincoln University, Mississippi Valley State and Tennessee State, will be invaluable. Huff was a three-time All-Big Ten selection in track at Penn State and played professional basketball in Austria, Germany, Poland, Switzerland and Romania.
“Coach Huff, with all her experience, we’ll be a dynamic duo,” Hammond said.
Huntington St. Joe principal Carol Templeton also referred to Hammond and Huff as a “dynamic duo” and welcomed each to the school.
“This dynamic duo of coach Hammond and coach Huff brings outstanding leadership to the St. Joseph girls basketball program combined with a tremendous wealth of knowledge, expertise and basketball experience at the collegiate level,” Templeton said. “The student-athletes have met with coach Hammond and coach Huff and they are extremely eager to embark on a brand new season with coaches of such high caliber, passion and enthusiasm for basketball.”
Todd Maynard, who replaced Lewis as athletic director and boys basketball coach at St. Joe, said he is excited for Hammond and Huff.
“Adding both coach Alyssa Hammond and coach Jessica Huff to leas this program is exciting for the school and the community,” Maynard said. “They both display high positive energy and are great leaders.”