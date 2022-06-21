HUNTINGTON — Orlando Hatchett knows football and wears the hardware to prove it.
The former Marshall University running back sports an NCAA Division I-AA national championship ring won in 1992. Hatchett said he thinks the Thundering Herd will win more championships thanks to second-year coach Charles Huff.
"Quite frankly, coach Huff is the reason I'm here," Hatchett said during a reunion event in April at the Strike Zone Bowling Center. "I told him that putting the staff he put together is genius."
Hatchett said said he loves that Huff hired former teammates Shannon Morrison as linebackers coach and Mike Bartrum as a senior analyst/special assistant, along with former Herd star Doug Chapman.
"Of course, I played with Bartrum," Hatchett said. "I played with Morrison. Chapman is a fellow running back. I told them, 'Guys, whatever you need from me, let me know.' I want to bring that enthusiasm back and do everything I can for coach Huff and this staff and the players and the city."
Marshall featured the winningest program in college football in the 1990s. The Herd dominated the Southern Conference, then the Mid-American Conference, claiming two I-AA national titles and and two bowl victories. Marshall earned a No. 10 national ranking in the final Associated Press poll in 1999.
A 2,000-yard rusher, Hatchett said he fondly remembers the atmosphere in the stands as Marshall pounded opponents on the field. He said he misses those days and that there is no place like Marshall and Huntington.
"No disrespect to my hometown of Canton, Ohio, but it really feels like I'm home," Hatchett said. "I spent the day meeting people, went to the stadium and saw a lot of ex-players, new players and coaches, the president (Brad Smith) was there. It's great to see how Marshall has grown since I graduated."
Hatchett, who operates and agency that takes care of adults with disabilities, said the victories were fun, but the off-field memories are what he really cherishes.
"There's a ton of them," Hatchett said, with a laugh. "Some of them I can't say because they're about my fellow players and stuff we did off the field. We just talk about how close we were, how close we are. It really was a family. We want to get these players to understand that once you get that family vibe, then the success folds into another level.
"The only thing I miss is the camaraderie. I really don't miss the hits. It was fun, I guess, but I miss being around the guys. I miss that."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
