HUNTINGTON -- Former Marshall University football star Neville Hewitt re-signed with the New York Jets on Friday, the New York Post reported.
Hewitt signed a one-year, $2 million contract, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.
Hewitt started 12 games for the Jets last year at inside linebacker after injuries sidelined starters C.J. Mosley and Avery Williamson. Hewitt made 75 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions.
Hewitt is the third free agent from the defense that general manager Joe Douglas has brought back this week. He also re-signed cornerbacks Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet.
A 6-foot-2, 234-pound force against the run and effective pass rusher, Hewitt spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. Hewitt played in 38 games in three seasons, starting seven. He made 104 tackles, seven for losses, intercepted one pass, forced one fumble and recovered one fumble.
In 2018, Hewitt signed with the Jets, where in two seasons he amassed 114 tackles, seven for losses, and intercepted two passes.
In two seasons at Marshall after transferring from Georgia Military College, Hewitt made 208 tackles, 16.5 for losses. He made 7.5 sacks and two interceptions, forced one fumble and recovered two.
The native of Conyers, Georgia, was the Conference USA defensive player of the year in 2014.