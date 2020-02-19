HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University soccer star Paulo Pita signed with the North Carolina Futbol Club of the United Soccer League Monday.
Pita, 25 and an All-Conference USA goalkeeper with the Thundering Herd, was a first-round selection of Los Angeles FC of Major League Soccer in January.
“We kept an eye on Paulo throughout his senior year, and when we had the ability to bring him, we took advantage,” NCFC head coach Dave Sarachan said in a release. “He’s pretty mature for a first-year player out of college. His starting point is a little bit further along than many. Technically, he’s got a good presence and demeanor in goal. He has a lot of components that can help him develop into an outstanding goalkeeper.”
Pita, a native of Santos, Brazil, won a national championship and earned First Team All-America honors during his two-year stint with the University of Charleston at the Division II level.
From 2018-19, Pita played a pivotal role in helping Marshall reach new heights as a program, as the Herd in 2019 won the C-USA regular season and tournament titles, and was ranked as high as No. 11 nationally.
In 2019, Pita led C-USA in saves (74) and ranked second in shutouts (eight), as he received All-Conference USA Second Team and United Soccer Coaches Southeast Region Third Team honors.