HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University pitcher Kevin Shackelford has signed with the Yokohama BayStars of the Japanese Pacific League.
“I’m honored to be a part of the BayStars,” Shackelford said. “I’m looking forward to having a fun season. I’m excited and looking forward to it . I can’t wait to get over there and get started.”
The BayStars announced the signing on Saturday.
“We are pleased to inform you that we have agreed to conclude a training player contract for the 2021 season with Kevin Shackelford,” the BayStars reported in a news release.
Shackelford, 31, came to Marshall as a catcher out of Providence High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. He converted to pitching and was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 21st round of the Major League Baseball Draft in 2010.
On Sept. 10, 2014, the Brewers traded Shackelford and pitcher Barrett Astin to the Cincinnati Reds for pitcher Jonathon Broxton.
On June 29, 2017, Shackelford made his big league debut with the Reds against Milwaukee. He appeared in 26 games and threw 30.1 innings that season, going 0-0 with a 4.70 earned run average. He struck out 38 and walked 13 while allowing 30 hits and six home runs.
In 2018, Shackelford appeared in five games with the Reds before being released.