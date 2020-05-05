HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University pitcher Dan Straily made his debut in the Korean Baseball Organization on Monday night.
Straily received a no decision in the Lotte Giants' 7-2 opening-day victory over the KT Wiz.
Pitching for Lotte, Straily pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowed two earned runs and three hits, struck out four and walked three.
Straily, who starred for the Thundering Herd in 2009, pitched eight seasons in the major leagues, playing for Oakland, the Chicago Cubs, Houston, San Diego, Cincinnati, Miami and Baltimore. He signed with Lotte during the offseason.