20200506-hds-straily.jpg

Dan Straily of the Lotte Giants in the Korean Baseball Organization

HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University pitcher Dan Straily made his debut in the Korean Baseball Organization on Monday night.

Straily received a no decision in the Lotte Giants' 7-2 opening-day victory over the KT Wiz.

Pitching for Lotte, Straily pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowed two earned runs and three hits, struck out four and walked three.

Straily, who starred for the Thundering Herd in 2009, pitched eight seasons in the major leagues, playing for Oakland, the Chicago Cubs, Houston, San Diego, Cincinnati, Miami and Baltimore. He signed with Lotte during the offseason.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.