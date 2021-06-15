HUNTINGTON — Rachel Folden instructs women seeking a job in baseball in a similar fashion to how she coaches hitting — see what you want and go after it hard.
Folden, 34, is a hitting instructor in the Chicago Cubs organization. The former Marshall University All-American softball catcher is one of the few women in professional baseball, but said females need not be shy about seeking opportunities in the male-dominated sport.
“A lot of women don’t try to work baseball because they think they can’t do it or they’re not going to be given a fair shot,” the personable Folden said. “Just do your job really well and be qualified. When the time comes, go after it.”
That worked for Folden, whose job as a hitting instructor for softball landed her a gig with the Cubs, where she works with hitters in the Arizona Summer League. Folden knew some would scoff and say the hire was a publicity stunt or to make a statement on diversity. He knowledge of swinging the bat and doing so with power quickly put down such thoughts.
Folden played professionally for the Chicago Bandits. A Los Angeles Dodgers fan growing up, she quickly learned to love a different shade of blue. She has coached Cubs minor leaguers in Arizona and in the Chicago area where she lives and operates Folden Fastpitch, a company that specializes in teaching young softball players to hit.
Much of her coaching was put on hold, however, because of COVID-19. Spring training camp was halted in 2020 because of the virus. Now that she’s back on the field, Folden said she appreciates the game she loves even more.
“We were hitting in small groups when everything stopped,” Folden said. “It was surreal. We’d just gotten started and it all stopped.”
Folden, a member of the Marshall Athletic Hall of Fame, is among a few women coaching professional baseball players. Bianca Smith of the Boston Red Sox and Rachel Balkovec of the New York Yankees are two other prominent females in the field. Alyssa Nakken is a coach with the San Francisco Giants
Women also have popped up more frequently of late in the NBA and NFL.
“Go for it,” Folden said of what advice she’d give females interested in coaching men.