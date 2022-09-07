Had Mark Mason and Luke Salmons played at Marshall University at the same time, they’d have lined up across from each other at football practice.
Instead, the former Thundering Herd stars will square off across the high school football field at 7:30 p.m. Friday when Cabell Midland (0-1) plays at Capital (0-2).
Mason, a second-year coach of the host Cougars, starred as a defensive end at Marshall from 1989 through 1991. Salmons, in his 12th season as head coach of the Knights, was a standout offensive tackle with the Herd from 1999 through 2003.
The two don’t know each other well, but both are sure of one thing — they’re brothers in kelly green and white.
“When you play at Marshall, you’re a family,” Salmons said. “(Mason) played before I came to Marshall, but I have nothing but respect for players who played before me and after me because Marshall is a special place and it’s special to me.”
Mason offered similar sentiments about Salmons, saying his respect for his Herd brother and the Cabell Midland program is immense. Mason was an assistant at Capital for 20 seasons before taking over when coach John Carpenter resigned.
Mason said Marshall is a special place with wonderful people.
“I really enjoyed my days at Marshall,” Mason said. “It made me grow up. It made me be a man and is why I’ve become who I am in life.”
Both Salmons and Mason are West Virginia natives. Salmons was an All-Stater at Ravenswood High before playing for coach Bobby Pruett at Marshall. Mason starred at Charleston High prior to joining the Herd and coach Jim Donnan.
Both coaches’ teams have started slowly. Cabell Midland lost 28-21 at George Washington on Aug. 25. Capital lost 59-0 to Parkersburg South and 48-0 to Hurricane. The Knights enter Friday’s contest as heavy favorites.
Salmons and Mason are two of three former Marshall stars serving as head coaches in the Mountain State Athletic Conference. First-year South Charleston coach Carl Lee played for the Herd from 1979 through 1982 before embarking on an 11-year career in the NFL, where he was an All-Pro.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.