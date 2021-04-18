HUNTINGTON — Marshall University football fans heard rolling thunder before the spring football game Saturday afternoon.
Former Thundering Herd standouts Mike Natale and Rock Williams organized the “Ride for 75” motorcycle tribute to the 75 people who died in the Nov. 14, 1970, Marshall plane crash near Tri-State Airport. The tragedy killed everyone on board, including nearly the entire varsity football squad.
“We were catching up and thinking of ways to help support the football program,” said Natale, a tight end with the Herd from 1976 through 1980 and husband of MU Hall of Fame member and former Herd basketball star Deanna Carter Natale. “We thought this would be a good idea.”
Natale and Williams, a MU wide receiver from 1979 through 1983, are avid bikers. In the fall of 2020, they began contacting motorcycle clubs throughout the country, Natale starting in Birmingham, Alabama, where he lives, and Williams in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia. By the time they were done, more than 200 bikers from 14 states were involved.
The bikers gathered Saturday at Pullman Plaza and roared through town and to Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
George Bowles of the Petersburg, Virginia, chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club said he was honored to participate in the ride.
“I heard the story about the plane going down and I’d seen the movie,” Bowles said. “We’re here to support.”
Travis Pierce of Virginia said he was pleased when Williams called to ask his club to participate.
“I played football at Delaware State University, so college football is near and dear to my heart,” Pierce said. “I’m glad to be here. I’m proud to be here to help support and be a memorial to them. It’s an honor for us to memorialize those people who passed away in that tragic accident. We’re glad to be here.”