COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Huntington High School student Caden Spencer swept two awards from the Big Ten on Monday.
The freshman gymnast was named Big Ten gymnast and freshman of the week for his performance at No. 11 Army.
“I’m happy to see that my hard work these last several months is paying off,” Spencer said. “I won’t get complacent as I have a lot more to prove and accomplish. This is only the beginning.”
Spencer led the Buckeyes to a season-best 409.950 as a team in the triumph over the Black Knights. Spencer won three event titles, earned three personal-best scores and stuck his vault in his best meet as a Buckeye.
He had the highest score of the vault competition with a personal-best 14.750 and the stick, won the parallel bars competition with a 14.100 and took the high bar competition by tying his personal-best 13.900.
Spencer also finished second in the floor competition with a personal-best 14.250.
Among the Buckeyes’ scores this season, Spencer’s vault was the highest and his other three scores ranked second in their respective events. This season, Spencer ranks seventh nationally on high bar (13.850), 16th on parallel bars (13.733) and 17th on floor (13.533).
