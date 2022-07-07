HUNTINGTON — Jordyn Dawson is ready for some basquetbol — Portuguese for “basketball.”
Dawson, a former Huntington High School and University of Akron star, said she’ll have to learn at least some of the new language since she has signed to play professionally there.
Dawson signed with Clube Uniao Sportiva, which plays in Ponta Delgada on the island of Sao Miguel, Azores.
After graduating from Akron as one of the more-decorated players in program history, Dawson decided her playing days weren’t finished. She went to a combine in March in Minnesota. That began the ball bouncing toward a pro contract.
“I didn’t have an agent, but after the combine, a couple reached out to me,” Dawson said.
She chose Charles Gamble of Miami. Gamble, who represents 14 other professional women’s basketball players, landed Dawson a deal.
Dawson is among the more accomplished of Gamble’s clients. The 5-foot-11 forward averaged 22.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game last season in being named the Mid-American Conference player of the year. She also was the MAC defensive player of the year.
Dawson leaves for Portugal on Aug. 21 for a season that runs through April. Dawson said she’s not concerned about leaving home for a foreign land.
“I don’t think it will be much different from the United States, other than the time difference,” said Dawson, whose brothers Michael (Akron) and John (Kentucky Christian) play college basketball. Another brother, Marques, played at Middle Tennessee. “It doesn’t feel real.”
Dawson was the West Virginia Sports Writers Association and Gatorade player of the year in West Virginia as a senior in 2016 when she averaged 20.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, 7.3 steals, 5.1 assists and 2.1 blocked shots per game.
She signed with Xavier, but after one season transferred to Akron.
“At Xavier my confidence was kind of down because I didn’t play much,” Dawson said. “Going to Akron was the best decision I’ve ever made.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.