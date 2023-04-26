Darnell Wright has heard Lions and Bengals and Bears, oh my.
Those three and most of the other 29 NFL teams likely would love to land the former Huntington High School and University of Tennessee tackle in Thursday's NFL Draft. Mock drafts galore project the 6-foot-6, 335-pound senior to go in the first round.
Where?, is the question. Wright has been tabbed as high as ninth to the Chicago Bears or 31st to the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I'm really not sure," Wright said of what teams he thinks are most interested in him. "You can look at stuff like (mock drafts), at who needs a right tackle, but maybe another team sees you as a guard. It's something I can't control."
Wright was considered by many prognosticators as a third-round pick or lower until a strong senior season capped by a sensational performance at the Senior Bowl. He dominated all week and that, combined with an excellent performance against Alabama star Will Anderson, a likely top-five pick, in the regular season, has generated buzz.
"That was fun to compete against some of the better players in the country," Wright said of the Senior Bowl.
Wright compared interviews with NFL scouts at the Senior Bowl to speed dating.
"It was about 15 minutes with each and then you moved on to the next one," Wright said.
Wright allowed no sacks and just eight pressures last season, vaulting himself into the range with top tackles Paris Johnson and Dawand Jones of Ohio State and Peter Skoronski of Northwestern. A fierce run blocker, Wright said he cleaned up his technique with attention to detail, which improved his pass blocking.
ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum, former general manager of the New York Jets, said Wright has the size and skill set to be a first-round pick.
"This guy has it all," Tannenbaum wrote. "He's a 40-plus-game starter at Tennessee, All-SEC and had an unbelievable week (at the Senior Bowl). I think he's working himself into the first round. You put on the Alabama tape, he was dominant. He's a smooth mover, long arms, strong, great fundamentals. I don't see any holes in his game."
First-round picks in 2022 signed contracts ranging from $41 million at No. 1 to $11 million at No. 32. Wright said the thought of such money is mind-boggling, but added that becoming a millionaire assures little in life. He said he advises players striving for the NFL to remember the process.
"Some people think money can fix everything for you," Wright said. "That's not the case. You have to put in the work. You have to look at the future and see where you want to be in four or five years. I've realized as the draft has gotten closer, it's not about the money. Being the oldest male in my family, I want to take care of them and instill values in my little brothers."
Wright said he will watch the draft from Knoxville, Tennessee. He said he'll be a fan of whichever team selects him.
"I liked the Patriots a lot growing up," Wright said. "It was just a bandwagon kind of thing, though. I don't really have a particular team."
He will soon enough.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
