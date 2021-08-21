When Otterbein University football coaches told Jeb Jones he couldn't wear his traditional No. 88 this season, the senior tight end was elated.
Jones, a former all-state selection from Coal Grove High School, was awarded the honor of wearing the No. 5 jersey of late Cardinals quarterback Josh Worthington, who was killed by a drunk driver in a car accident during his freshman year in 2004.
Jones and senior defensive lineman Nick Cipriano will wear No. 5.
"Ever since I was a freshman, I wanted to become the type of individual that our coaching staff would consider for this honor," Jones said. "I have witnessed some outstanding guys wear No. 5 during my career. Being named part of this group makes me feel incredibly grateful."
Each season, Otterbein's coaches and support staff choose one player, usually a senior, to wear No. 5 in in remembrance of Worthington, a Grove City, Ohio, native known for his work, dedication and commitment.
"It's a great feeling to help continue honor Josh and his family," Cipriano said. "That was such a tragic event and, while I wasn't here personally at the time, I certainly know how it felt within our program when Nigel (Chatman) passed away. This tradition means so much to all those who knew Josh, so I am just extremely honored."
Those who wear the No. 5 jersey are respected players who demonstrate great character. The only other time multiple players received the honor was in 2017 when quarterback Logan Stepp and defensive end Kyle Blust were both selected.
Jones, whose sister Jozy played basketball at Otterbein, is a two-year returning starter and all-academic Ohio Athletic Conference selection. He has a 3.76 grade point average in allied health.
"This number has significant meaning to my family and also the Otterbein football family," Jones said. "I will wear it with immense pride."
Cipriano started 14 games the last two seasons and led the team in tackles for losses in 2019 and 2020. He has a3.98 GPA as a double major in economics and finance.
Otterbein opens its season Sept. 4 at home vs. Ohio Wesleyan.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
