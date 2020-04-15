HUNTINGTON — Another former Huntington Prep product is attempting the ascent to the NBA.
Chris Smith, a 6-foot-9 forward for UCLA, announced his intentions to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft earlier this week.
Talk of Smith’s rise into the NBA Draft came after a second half of the 2019-20 season that saw him become a key figure in the Bruins’ turnaround under Mick Cronin.
Smith averaged 13.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bruins, who finished 19-12 while winning 11 of their final 14 games.
For his efforts, Smith was named as the Pac-12’s Most Improved Player following the season’s cancellation due to the coronavirus outbreak.
From a size standpoint, Smith is an intriguing pick because he can play as a lengthy guard or a small forward with a versatile skill set — aspects that have garnered the interest of NBA scouts.
Currently, ESPN’s draft prospects have him in the 70 range. With only 60 picks in the two-round draft, that could leave Smith on the outside looking in, which could sway him to return to school for his senior season.
According to new rules within the NBA and NCAA structured agreement, underclassmen who declare for the NBA Draft have until June 3 to let the NBA know if they intend to withdraw from the draft and return to school.
However, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding all processes of the NBA Draft due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Currently, NBA teams are not allowed to conduct in-person workouts or watch any video of workouts that took place after April 6. The interview process is also limited to two hours per week and only four hours total for each player.
The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25 but could be delayed due to COVID-19.