HUNTINGTON — Kentucky Christian University baseball coaches said they thought they were getting a steal when Huntington High third baseman Evan Juniper signed with the Knights.
They were right. Juniper has been named a National Christian College Athletic Association third-team All-American. Previously, Juniper was named to the NCCAA All-Mideast Region first team as the designated hitter.
“I found out on Twitter when the NCCAA tweeted out the All-American teams,” Juniper said. “I just smiled and said, ‘wow, that’s really cool.’ “
The freshman hit .320 with a .455 on base percentage and slugged .541, finishing the season with four home runs, 15 doubles, and 33 runs batted in. For the week of March 18-24, Evan was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference player of the week, during which he hit .611 with three home runs, 16 RBI, and six runs scored.
Juniper said he thanked God for giving him the ability to play baseball at the college level.
“I was pretty excited about it, but I know I have to keep working to hopefully make the first team,” Juniper said.
KCU head baseball coach, Jason Stowers said Juniper was a stellar addition to the Knights program.
“First off, Evan is an amazing person and player,” Stowers said. “He was very coachable and did a phenomenal job all year long for us. He made some really good adjustments with his swing that led him to drive the ball much better and I think he will have even more power as he matures and gets stronger.”
Juniper said he was pleased with his season.
“Coming into a college program as a freshman you really never know how much playing time you’ll get or how you’ll perform at that level,” Juniper said. “With the help of my coaches and teammates, I felt like when I got my opportunity, I seized it and had a very good season. I definitely think in the coming seasons I can do even better and improve on my freshman year.”