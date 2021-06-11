HUNTINGTON -- Bailee Adkins said she finally has found a home.
The former Huntington St. Joe girls basketball star transferred to Radford (Virginia) University from the University of Dayton. Committed to De Paul University out of high school, Adkins opted for Dayton to be closer to home after the death of her father, Mike, in 2019.
"I chose Radford because I like the culture and atmosphere that the program offers and feel like it's the best fit for me to grow as an athlete and student," Adkins said.
The 5-foot-7 red-shirt freshman guard sat out her freshman year at Dayton as a medical redshirt recovering from a foot injury.
Radford coach Mike McGuire said he's thrilled to add a player of Adkins' ability to the Highlanders roster. He said the addition was surprise.
"We are so excited to add someone of Bailee's caliber at this point in the spring," McGuire said. "I have watched Bailee compete on the travel circuit since she was in middle school. She is a great fit in terms of her passion for the game and expectation to win championships. Bailee is a competitor and a winner."
Adkins as the 2019 MaxPrep West Virginia player of the year as a senior. She earned firs-team all-state honors as a junior and senior and was on the All-State Tournament team three consecutive years. She also carries a 4.0 grade point average.
As a senior, Adkins averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.1 rebounds per game as a senior. Her last two high school seasons, she played on squads that were talent-laden, featured college signees Laney Whitmore (Fairmont State), Dena Jarrells (Chattanooga), Grace Hutson (Virginia Commonwealth), Abby Lee (University of Charleston), Paige Shy (Youngstown State), Hannah Roberts (South Carolina Upstate), as well as current Huntington High all-staters Dionna Gray and Imani Hickman and Fairland standout Reese Barnitz.
"All she has done throughout her young career is win at the high school and travel ball levels," McGuire said. "She is tough, plays fearlessly, and makes winning plays. She played at St. Joseph's in West Virginia as well as for a great travel team program in the West Virginia Thunder. Bailee will be a combo guard for us and I look forward to getting started with her this summer."