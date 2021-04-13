HUNTINGTON -- When Abi Hugh signed to play soccer at Marshall University, she said she simply wanted to contribute as a freshman.
The former Huntington St. Joe High School star surpassed that goal in spectacular fashion. Hugh was named the Conference USA women's soccer freshman of the year on Monday. She also was named to the all-conference third team and all-freshman squad.
Hugh is the first C-USA freshman of the year in the program's history.
"I didn't expect it," Hugh said of the freshman of the year honor. "Our coach called and I was like, 'oh gosh,' because you never know what it's about when your coach calls. He told me I was named freshman of the year and I said, 'no, you're joking.' I didn't have words."
Hugh credited many people for her success, including teammates, current and past coaches, her parents and her brother, Nate, who is Huntington St. Joe's all-time leading boys scorer and is part of Clemson University's program.
Hugh scored eight goals, tying for the league lead and ranking eighth-most in a season in program history. Her 0.8 goals per game topped the league statistics. Hugh's 16 points were a C-USA best this season. Her 18 shots on goal were good for eighth-most in the conference and her 23 total shots ranked 12th.
"My goal was just to get on the field, to play five, 10, 15 minutes a game," Hugh said. "Next thing I know I'm in the starting lineup, then this."
Hugh has been a recruiting coup for the Thundering Herd. She considered C-USA rival Charlotte, St. Joseph's (Pennsylvania), Longwood, Fairmont State and Lynn University, among others. Her heart, however, was set on Marshall. MU coach Michael Swan was recruiting Hugh to Charlotte when he was hired by the Herd. Swan quickly made Hugh a priority signee.
"It was a blessing in disguise," Hugh said of Marshall hiring Swan.
No wonder Swan saw great potential in Hugh. As a senior, she scored 28 goals and assisted on 16 others on a team that also featured Gonzaga signee McKenzie Moran. That duo teamed to help the Irish to the Class AA-A state title game.