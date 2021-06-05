HUNTINGTON — Former Ironton High School and Marshall University football standout J.D. Cyrus died Friday night.
Cyrus, 49, was a member of the Fighting Tigers’ 1989 state champions and the Thundering Herd’s 1992 NCAA Division I-AA national champions.
Details of the former offensive lineman’s death have not been released. Funeral arrangements are pending.
“He made me feel welcome and important,” former South Point High and Marshall track and field athlete John Maynard said of Cyrus. “He was full of energy and made us all believe he was out biggest fan. So complimentary of others and never gave himself credit for being a tremendous athlete and player.”
Cyrus’ former Ironton teammate Delandual Conwell said he was in shock at the news, a view expressed by many. Former Ironton football radio play-by-play man Rick Mayne expressed condolences and offered prayers for Cyrus’ family and friends.
Cyrus’ former Marshall teammate and fellow offensive lineman Brian Reed said Cyrus influenced him on and off the field.
“He loved the game more than it loved him,” Reed said of Cyrus. “Just one of the little things that made J.D. great. I’m proud to have served under his leadership and direction. He demonstrated rare qualities that I strived to emulate.”
Cyrus’ father, Dave, played at Coal Grove High School and Marshall University before becoming head football coach at Fairland High School from 1978 through 1980.