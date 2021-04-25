RIO GRANDE, Ohio — University of Rio Grande cleanup hitter Kenzie Creemens hit .423 and drove in 15 runs in eight games to earn River States Conference softball player of the week for April 12-18.
Creemens, a junior catcher who played at Ironton High School, was 11 for 26 on the week, which included eight RSC games. She scored eight runs, doubled twice, tripled, homered and collected 15 RBI.
Creemens had five multihit games including 3 for 3 with a double, homer and three RBI versus Ohio Christian. She had five hits and seven RBI in the doubleheader.
A big game of 2 for 3 with three RBI came against Brescia. She finished off the week going 3 for 4 with a couple of RBI in a sweep of Oakland City.
Cremeens has helped Rio Grande to a 33-12 record, including a 16-2 mark in the RSC. For the season, Cremeens has 12 home runs, 39 RBI and a .281 batting average. She has reached base at a .327 clip and slugged .556. Cremeens has been successful on all five of her stolen base attempts and boasts a .980 fielding percentage.