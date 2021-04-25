The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210426-hds-cremeens.jpg

Former Ironton High School softball star Kenzie Cremeens of the University of Rio Grande was named the River States Conference player of the week.

 Courtesy of Rio Grande Athletics

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — University of Rio Grande cleanup hitter Kenzie Creemens hit .423 and drove in 15 runs in eight games to earn River States Conference softball player of the week for April 12-18.

Creemens, a junior catcher who played at Ironton High School, was 11 for 26 on the week, which included eight RSC games. She scored eight runs, doubled twice, tripled, homered and collected 15 RBI.

Creemens had five multihit games including 3 for 3 with a double, homer and three RBI versus Ohio Christian. She had five hits and seven RBI in the doubleheader.

A big game of 2 for 3 with three RBI came against Brescia. She finished off the week going 3 for 4 with a couple of RBI in a sweep of Oakland City.

Cremeens has helped Rio Grande to a 33-12 record, including a 16-2 mark in the RSC. For the season, Cremeens has 12 home runs, 39 RBI and a .281 batting average. She has reached base at a .327 clip and slugged .556. Cremeens has been successful on all five of her stolen base attempts and boasts a .980 fielding percentage.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you